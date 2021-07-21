Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Barclays raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of IMO opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

