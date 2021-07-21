Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.69.

TSE:IMO opened at C$33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.66 billion and a PE ratio of -19.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

