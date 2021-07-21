Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $766,890.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $766,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41.

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.34.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

