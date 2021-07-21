Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $1,265,506.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,644 shares of company stock valued at $22,327,394. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

