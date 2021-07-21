Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Head to Head Analysis

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Inari Medical alerts:

This table compares Inari Medical and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 30.98 $13.79 million $0.27 322.63 Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.61 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -9.14

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80% Sensus Healthcare -39.79% -20.68% -15.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inari Medical and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $129.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.55%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $5.56, indicating a potential upside of 44.86%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Sensus Healthcare on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.