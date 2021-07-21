Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.