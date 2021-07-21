InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IFRX. Raymond James reduced their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $115.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

