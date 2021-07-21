Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $86,173,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.87 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

