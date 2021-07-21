Ink Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $476.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $497,568.12 and approximately $476.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.00783111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

