Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 474.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of PSEP opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.