Insider Buying: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Buys $25,200.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Daniel Lefaivre purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

