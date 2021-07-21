Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 493 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

