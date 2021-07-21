Insider Selling: eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

EGAN stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eGain by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in eGain by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

