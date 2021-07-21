Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Chairman Sells $3,970,900.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00.

Shares of FSLY opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.