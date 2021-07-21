Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.
About IDT
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.