Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

