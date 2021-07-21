Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells 4,801 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $98,094.20.

NYSE MDLA opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 1,583.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Medallia by 72.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Medallia by 2.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

