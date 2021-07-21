Insider Selling: Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) General Counsel Sells 26,164 Shares of Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,164 shares of Nortech Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $2,019,337.52.

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

