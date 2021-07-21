Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Sells 4,123 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 188,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLMA. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

