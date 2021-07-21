Insider Selling: PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $128,150.00.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

