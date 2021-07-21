Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) COO Sells 2,690 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) COO Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00.

NYSE:R opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on R shares. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.