Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Insider Sells 16,332 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08.

NYSE HD opened at $325.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 57,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.