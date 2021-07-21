Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Insider Sells 16,332 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08.
NYSE HD opened at $325.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 57,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
