Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

