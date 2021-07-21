Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 1.91.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.
NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.
