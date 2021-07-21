Insider Selling: VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) CRO Sells $75,925.92 in Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,832 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $782.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

