Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00.

WOR stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

