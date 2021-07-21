Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $272.90 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $189.02 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,099.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.73.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,061.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,722 shares of company stock worth $4,664,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

