Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.
NASDAQ PODD opened at $272.90 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $189.02 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,099.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $43,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
