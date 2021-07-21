Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IBKR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,478. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.78.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 721,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $68,531,681.58. Insiders sold 1,316,614 shares of company stock worth $108,431,532 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.