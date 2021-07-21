Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,035 ($26.59). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,027 ($26.48), with a volume of 509,031 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,359.67 ($30.83).

The firm has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,135.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,717 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

