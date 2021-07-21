InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.87

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPZF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

