Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $881.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $965.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

