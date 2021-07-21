Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $881.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $965.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

