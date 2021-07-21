Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $975.00 at SVB Leerink

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $930.00 to $975.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $924.50.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $15.88 on Wednesday, reaching $939.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,073. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $965.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

