Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $932.92 and last traded at $933.09. 5,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $955.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $885.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

