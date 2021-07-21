Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Down 2.3%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $932.92 and last traded at $933.09. 5,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $955.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $885.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

