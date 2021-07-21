Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 25,284 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

