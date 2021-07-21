Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,649. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

