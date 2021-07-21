Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

