Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

PTF stock opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.64. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

