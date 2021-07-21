Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23.

