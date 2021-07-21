Investors Purchase High Volume of ICON Public Put Options (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,291 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 131 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in ICON Public by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in ICON Public by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.30.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.64.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

