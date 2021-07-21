Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Holdings Lowered by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 78.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216,435 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $3,936,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,255,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 35,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,589. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Insiders have sold 132,753 shares of company stock worth $4,223,167 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

