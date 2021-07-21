Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

