IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IRCP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 12,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9539 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 37.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

