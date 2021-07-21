iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

