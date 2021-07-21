iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 29.6% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

