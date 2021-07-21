iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,926,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,006,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

