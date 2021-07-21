iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

