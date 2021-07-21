Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Itron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

