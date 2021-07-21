Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 917,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after purchasing an additional 78,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $6,043,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.