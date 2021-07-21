Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 24,537 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,155,000 after acquiring an additional 294,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 481,245 shares of company stock worth $7,799,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.