Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $312.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.91. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.